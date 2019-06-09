Citigroup Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Copart by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

In other news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $7,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,804.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

