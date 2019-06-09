Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 127.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 458,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 192,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 48,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $65.69 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

