City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,773. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.35). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

