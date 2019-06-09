Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $139.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

