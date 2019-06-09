CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded CNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.38 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

