CoinFi Price Down 5.7% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and Cobinhood. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $16,698.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00404209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02413478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00149269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004218 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,606,653 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.