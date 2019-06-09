Collagen Solutions (LON:COS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.40

Shares of Collagen Solutions PLC (LON:COS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 479013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About Collagen Solutions (LON:COS)

Collagen Solutions plc sources, develops, manufactures, and supplies medical grade collagen components and biomaterials for use in research, regenerative medicines, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Asia. It offers collagen soluble collagen, collagen powders, fibrillars, collagen gels, freeze dried collagen, and other products for use in orthopaedic, sports medicine, dental, wound care, cardiovascular, general, plastic, and reconstructive surgeries, as well as 3D cell culture research; Bovine Pericardium is used in bio-prosthetic heart valves, dural closures, bone and dental membranes, and surgical buttressing applications; and BSE-free bovine biomaterials.

