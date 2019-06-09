Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Holdings Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $219,413.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $901.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

