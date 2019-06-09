Comerica Bank Acquires 327 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,753,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,988,000 after purchasing an additional 160,119 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.28 per share, with a total value of $512,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,052.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,820.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $55.15 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

