Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

GILD stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock worth $1,863,445. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

