Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $77.15 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

