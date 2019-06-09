Comparing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. i3 Verticals does not pay a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $323.51 million 1.89 -$6.89 million $0.56 41.45 Cass Information Systems $148.27 million 4.45 $30.27 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for i3 Verticals and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.19% 14.70% 8.73% Cass Information Systems 20.14% 13.19% 1.83%

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Cass Information Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

