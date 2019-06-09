Compound Coin (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Compound Coin (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 44.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Compound Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Compound Coin has a market capitalization of $19,743.00 and $11.00 worth of Compound Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.01830212 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006877 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002093 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000941 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound Coin (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound Coin’s total supply is 50,528,415,836 coins and its circulating supply is 49,978,405,835 coins. Compound Coin’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Coin is compound-coin.cc.

Buying and Selling Compound Coin

Compound Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

