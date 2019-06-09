Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 3,242.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,078,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,046,258 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 181.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $42.71 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Corelogic had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $417.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,650 shares of company stock worth $924,438. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

