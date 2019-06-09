Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.92.

In related news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $167.87. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

