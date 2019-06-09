Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $360.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

