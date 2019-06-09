Cortex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.36 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Cortex has a total market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, UEX, BitForex and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00403149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.02412266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00149040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004207 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, OKEx, UEX, BitForex, Bithumb, CoinTiger, CoinBene, CoinEx, DragonEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

