Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.37

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 27677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Get Cosan alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 153,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.37” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/cosan-nyseczz-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-13-37.html.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.