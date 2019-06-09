Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $5.81 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $49.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00075876 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008228 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00199416 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012447 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001614 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006700 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00076070 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

