Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. Covesting has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $9,133.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covesting has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

