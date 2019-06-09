Critical Comparison: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

93.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 24.60% 33.36% 11.69% GTY Technology N/A -44.06% -8.63%

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verisk Analytics and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 6 3 0 2.20 GTY Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $130.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.90%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Dividends

Verisk Analytics pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GTY Technology does not pay a dividend. Verisk Analytics pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.40 billion 10.01 $598.70 million $4.11 35.64 GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats GTY Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.