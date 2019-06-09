Critical Review: Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) vs. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

83.1% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Parsley Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Parsley Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy 0 3 25 1 2.93 Crescent Point Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Parsley Energy presently has a consensus price target of $31.19, suggesting a potential upside of 77.82%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Parsley Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than Crescent Point Energy.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parsley Energy does not pay a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parsley Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy $1.83 billion 3.04 $369.13 million $1.41 12.44 Crescent Point Energy $3.00 billion 0.58 -$2.02 billion $0.33 9.64

Parsley Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsley Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Parsley Energy has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Parsley Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy 14.09% 6.05% 4.04% Crescent Point Energy -67.99% 4.22% 2.27%

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Crescent Point Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.