Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV)’s share price rose 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 138,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 22,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $43.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.97 million during the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

