Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $2,926.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $771.09 or 0.09774174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038766 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001772 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013301 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,658,452,134 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

