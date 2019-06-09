CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,254.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,530 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.22. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

