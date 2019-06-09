Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,015 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,074,161,000 after purchasing an additional 317,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,482,289,000 after purchasing an additional 383,089 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $4,053,892.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $206.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

