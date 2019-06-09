Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nicholas Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicholas Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 36.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,586.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,267 shares of company stock valued at $192,886 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

NICK opened at $8.86 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

