DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 763,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 1,091,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 542,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom A. Ortolf purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $348,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.45. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

