DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Sunday, February 17th.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.97. DLH has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). DLH had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $120,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 116,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $703,437.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,724 shares of company stock worth $1,135,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 151,217 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 160.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of DLH by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 12.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

