DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $301,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $131.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.15.

In other news, Director Ruth G. Shaw acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $248,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $683,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,715 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

