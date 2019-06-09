Duality Advisers LP Has $2.38 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,265,000 after purchasing an additional 740,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

