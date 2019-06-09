Duality Advisers LP Sells 42,170 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,170 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,119,851,000 after acquiring an additional 218,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,906,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $964,693,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,406,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,119,000 after buying an additional 92,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of APH stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $5,105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $19,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,916,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 834,505 shares of company stock valued at $83,149,103. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/duality-advisers-lp-sells-42170-shares-of-amphenol-co-nyseaph.html.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.