Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

Duerr stock opened at €31.53 ($36.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. Duerr has a twelve month low of €27.30 ($31.74) and a twelve month high of €49.85 ($57.97).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

