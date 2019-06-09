Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.86

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 70085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Duke Realty had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $154,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

