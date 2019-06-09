Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $217,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,302,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,092,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,237 shares of company stock worth $2,786,365 in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

