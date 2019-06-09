Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $107,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,666 shares of company stock worth $853,410. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

