e-Chat (ECHT) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. e-Chat has a market cap of $58,790.00 and $1.08 million worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. In the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $740.90 or 0.09709226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000289 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001760 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

e-Chat is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,379,172 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

