easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target (down previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.64)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,213.67 ($15.86).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 910 ($11.89) on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 860 ($11.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61.

In other news, insider John Barton acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £99,220 ($129,648.50).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.