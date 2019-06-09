Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $283,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 55.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,778,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,680,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,075,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,714,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,712,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,313,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $51.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-has-283000-stake-in-spdr-sp-regional-banking-etf-nysearcakre.html.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.