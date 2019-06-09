Einsteinium Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $25.94 million and $5.98 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.01501107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001709 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,702,840 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

