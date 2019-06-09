Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s earnings. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EARN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

EARN stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.