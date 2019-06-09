EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.84.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

