ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ePlus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,285. ePlus has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $972.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,661 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $253,114.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,250.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 4,773 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $453,530.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 264,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

