Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Exelon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.28.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,953 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 58.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

