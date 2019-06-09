Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

EXPE stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $882,363,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 272,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

