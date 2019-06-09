Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 596,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

STAY stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

