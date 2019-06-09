Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lessened by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,714,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 417,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after purchasing an additional 414,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $480.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $129,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,622 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,601.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $917,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,794 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,569.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,154 shares of company stock worth $276,361,144. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.66.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

