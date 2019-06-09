Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Facebook by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,494,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Facebook by 16,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,737,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $432,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,616 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.66.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $173.35 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $494.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $52,435,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $917,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,063,569.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,154 shares of company stock valued at $276,361,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

