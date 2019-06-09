Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 6.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 90,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 204,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of $235.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

