Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $317.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

